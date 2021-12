It was a beautiful September day and Dale Berman came to the Cole Center in Aurora for his Fox Valley Park District book interview. What a complete delight!. Dale Berman was born January 3, 1934. He served in the U.S. Army, 1954-1956, in South Carolina with anti-aircraft artillery on the Savanah River Project with radar surveillance. “However, the Russians never came into our airspace, but we were ready,” he began with that twinkle in his blue Norwegian eyes.

