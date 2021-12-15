ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Eneva acquires Focus Energia for $162 million - report

By Reuters
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA (ENEV3.SA) has reached a deal to acquire Focus Energia (POWE3.SA) for 920 million reais ($161.93 million), according to a report published in Brazil Journal on Wednesday.

The deal is part of Eneva's strategy to diversify its portfolio in renewable energy and would delist Focus Energia from the Bovespa stock exchange less than a year after its Initial Public Offering (IPO), said the report.

Eneva will pay 75% in cash and the remaining stake in stocks, the report said.

Last February, Focus went public, valued at 1.6 billion reais. According to its Tuesday closing price, the company has a market capitalization of 917 million reais, implying that there will be no premium on the deal.

Both companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.6815 reais)

Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

