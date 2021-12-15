ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkey, UAE say they want deeper cooperation, trade after Dubai talks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwg4c_0dNOsT5Q00
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Turkey and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they aim to deepen cooperation after talks in Dubai between the Turkish foreign minister and the UAE's prime minister, as the rivals step up diplomacy to mend ties strained by years of animosity.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the UAE on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and meet Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, the region's trade and tourism hub. read more

The visit comes after Turkey and the UAE signed accords and deals at talks in Ankara last month, in a move President Tayyip Erdogan said would herald a "new era" in relations. read more

The Dubai Media Office said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the ruler of Dubai and the UAE's vice president and prime minister, met Cavusoglu to discuss "strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Turkey and developing frameworks to collaborate on all areas of common interest."

On Tuesday, Cavusoglu met Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, who he said "play a big role in developing commercial ties with the UAE." He said after meeting Sheikh Mohammed that Turkey and the UAE "will further develop our economic and commercial relations".

Dealings between Turkey and the UAE have been strained over the role of Islamist groups in the tumult following 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, and the countries were on opposite sides in Libya's conflict.

Ankara had previously accused the UAE of financing a failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016 and of sowing chaos in the region with its involvement in Yemen, while Abu Dhabi has criticised Turkey's military operations in the region.

As part of a charm offensive launched last year, Turkey has also moved to repair ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but those talks have yielded little public improvement. Abu Dhabi has also accelerated a push to ease regional conflicts and refocus on the economy.

Erdogan has said he plans to visit Abu Dhabi in February.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington in Dubai and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Editing by Daren Butler and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Uae#Turkish#The Dubai Media Office#Islamist
Reuters

Lira slump trips biggest Turkish dollar debt drop since March

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Some of Turkey's dollar-denominated government debt saw their biggest falls since March on Monday, along with many bank and corporate bonds, as a rout in the lira showed no sign of let-up. The Turkish currency's latest slump was triggered by comments from President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that his drive for lower interest rates was part of Islamic doctrine.
MARKETS
Reuters

Russian cenbank official: We see no room for cryptocurrencies

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin hinted on Monday that privately run cryptocurrencies may soon no longer be used in the country's financial markets, TASS news agency reported. The central bank is working on a report elaborating on proposals to limit the use of...
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

India, Central Asian countries back UN Resolution 2593, demand Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering terrorists

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups.
INDIA
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
beincrypto.com

Binance in Talks With UAE Regulators for Potential HQ

Binance is reportedly in talks with financial regulators in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about establishing a potential headquarters there. Binance executives have been holding discussions with officials from special economic zones within the Persian Gulf federation about a prospective move, according to anonymous Bloomberg sources. These authorities include Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai Multi Commodities. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said last month that Binance had chosen a location for its global headquarters but would only announce it after communicating with regulators.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Flying Magazine

UAE Says It Will Suspend Talks to Purchase F-35s from US

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II is among the most technologically sophisticated fighter jets in the world. From the U.S. Air Force. The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said it “will suspend” talks with the U.S. to buy sophisticated F-35 fighter jets, military drones, and other weapons. “The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UAE suspends talks on $23B weapons deal with US

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf The Emirati embassy in Washington said it would “suspend discussions" with the U.S., though meetings at the Pentagon this week between the two sides on other matters will move forward as planned. “The U.S. remains the UAE s preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future,” the embassy said in a...
MILITARY
finextra.com

Time to Talk Turkey

With the constant barrage of news related to Covid-19, it is sometimes easy to forget about the complex geo-political world we live in and the difficult and seemingly intractable problems that fill it. One reminder of those complex problems came in late November with the inclusion of Turkey on the...
WORLD
Reuters

UAE announces listing of Empower on Dubai financial market

CAIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dubai's deputy ruler and finance minister Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed announced the listing of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) on Dubai Financial Market, the emirate's media office reported on Saturday. Reporting by Yasmin Hussein, Editing by Gareth Jones. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
WORLD
Variety

‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar

Some audiences in the Middle East won’t get to experience the epic love story between Maria and Tony. Disney and 20th Century’s “West Side Story,” director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical, has been banned in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. In some cases, like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the film wasn’t granted a release certificate. In other countries, such as Qatar and Oman, Disney refused to comply with cuts requested by censors. The move isn’t entirely surprising because Middle Eastern countries have strict censorship mandates regarding sexuality, swearing, and other aspects that don’t comply...
MOVIES
Reuters

Oman outlook improved on higher oil and fiscal reforms - Fitch

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Monday it had revised Oman's outlook to "stable" from "negative" as higher oil prices and fiscal reforms improve the balance sheet of the heavily indebted Gulf state. "The revision of the outlook reflects actual improvements in, and the expected evolution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India allows refined palm oil imports until Dec 2022

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Monday allowed imports of refined palm oil until December 2022, the government said in a notification, as the world’s biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to bring down edible oil prices. The move could reduce India’s crude palm oil (CPO) imports, with buyers shifting to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy