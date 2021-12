Let’s go back, way back. Before food blogs, Pinterest boards, and having infinite knowledge at our fingertips at all times. Where were we getting our recipes?. We’d probably have a cookbook or two, maybe some recipe cards, and whatever we had stored in our “mental recipe bank.” But what if we were looking for something new? We could bug whoever brought that tasty dish to the potluck for a recipe, or we could also look in the newspaper.

