In mid-July of this year, Mile High Spirits released its first Bottled in Bond Whiskey. Representing a growing line of premium spirits, the $45 bottle is set to see seven to eight releases a year, with each new edition being comprised of entirely housemade hooch that has been aged a minimum of four years. The second iteration was released this last weekend at the tasting room and will roll out into local liquor stores over the course of the next month.

