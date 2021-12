Oracle is in talks to buy medical records giant Cerner, in a move that puts it on a collision course with its larger rivals. Oracle has been making headway in the cloud market, but still lags behind the top three: AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud. Cloud companies of all sizes are working to expand their markets, and the medical industry is a prime target. Microsoft acquired healthcare AI firm Nuance, and Google made a bid for the healthcare market with its Project Nightingale, before ultimately disbanding the effort.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO