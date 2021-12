2022 is almost here and with the new year, comes new titles for Disney’s streaming service. This week, Disney+ revealed all of the titles that will be arriving in January 2022. During the month, there will be more of The Book of Boba Fett, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the arrival of Marvel Studios’ Eternals. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild will also be arriving on Disney+ in January. Take a look below at all of the offerings coming to Disney+ in January 2022.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO