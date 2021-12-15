ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O, Christmas Crane! Santa & Friends Use a Crane to Visit Sick Children Due to COVID Rules!

abc10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn top of a sleigh and 8...

www.abc10.com

cbs19news

Santa visits families in UVA Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited families in the University of Virginia Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted families and snapped a holiday photo with newborns and children. Head of the Neonatalogist Division Robert Sinkin says he's been dressing up...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lighted Tractor Parade; Breakfast With Santa; Visit With Santa in Winlock; Book ‘n’ Brush ‘Friends & Family’ Christmas Party

Submit Events: To have an event added to the calendar, email reporter Isabel Vander Stoep at isabel@chronline.com. Dec. 11 at the Adna Grange Hall, 123 Dieckman Road, Chehalis; 9 to 11 a.m. This breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit and drink costs $6 for all ages. Kids’ meals will...
WINLOCK, WA
kentonbee.com

Santa visited Ken-Ton children Dec. 3

The children in Ken-Ton were visited by Santa Claus last Friday. Santa arrived at 6:30 by firetruck. He waved and greeted the people and then walked onto the stage. At the end of the Christmas countdown, Santa lit the Christmas tree and the crowds cheered to the festive spirit. Then Santa went into the municipal building where kids eagerly waited […]
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wbaltv.com

Santa takes helicopter to visit children in Baltimore hospital

In true VIP style, the jolly old man was flown by helicopter to meet the children at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. With presents in hand, Santa greeted children and the staff that have been working hard to care for them. Hospital administration said it's an important tradition for one simple...
BALTIMORE, MD
Grand Island Independent

Kearney's Crane River actors show how family most important in classic Christmas comedy

KEARNEY — Steve Barth grew up watching “A Christmas Story” on television. “My dad would always put it on,” Barth said. “I know these days they run it back to back for 24 hours on Christmas eve. I think what draws people to the movie is the nostalgia. Everybody relates to so many different things within the story. It brings to life all those wonderful Christmas memories we had as children.”
KEARNEY, NE
suncommunitynews.com

Children charmed by Santa's Chestertown visit

CHESTERTOWN | Following a decades-long tradition, Santa Claus made his annual visit to Chestertown Dec. 11, bearing gifts for children as well as hearing their holiday wishes. But instead of holding court in the Chester Municipal Center as has been the routine for a decade or so, the famed Christmas duo — who had an uncanny resemblance to Chestertown’s own Al Muench and Carol Monroe — greeted children and their families at Dynamite Hill Recreation Area in a COVID-conscious drive-through manner, as was the case a year ago.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
Times News

Weissport children get visit from Santa

The spirit of Christmas was alive and well in Weissport Saturday as Santa and friends made their way around the streets of Weissport handing out gift bags to the children. The parade was followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree with Santa at the Borough Park. Everyone enjoyed free hot chocolate, and the children had a chance to sit with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.
WEISSPORT, PA
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
CBS DFW

Santa Virtual Visits Benefit Children’s Health

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Well, it’s that time of year. Santa is making his list and checking it twice. And this year, the Big Man himself is taking Zoom calls straight from the North Pole, and all for a good cause! It’s the question kids prep for all year; what will they ask Santa for? This is the 2nd year that the beloved NorthPark Santa of over 30 years has done virtual visits, and 100% of the proceeds go to Children’s Health to enhance patient care initiatives and continue medical research. Santa meets virtually with a patient at Children’s Health (Credit: Children’s Health) “Kids and families...
DALLAS, TX
unionnewsdaily.com

Santa visits with children of Clark at breakfast event

CLARK, NJ — Mayor Sal Bonaccorso and the Township Council invited Santa to breakfast with the children of Clark on Sunday, Nov. 28, following in a tradition that has been around for more than two decades. The event was at the Gran Centurions banquet hall. “What’s more fun than...
CLARK, NJ

