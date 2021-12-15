O, Christmas Crane! Santa & Friends Use a Crane to Visit Sick Children Due to COVID Rules!

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Well, it’s that time of year. Santa is making his list and checking it twice. And this year, the Big Man himself is taking Zoom calls straight from the North Pole, and all for a good cause! It’s the question kids prep for all year; what will they ask Santa for? This is the 2nd year that the beloved NorthPark Santa of over 30 years has done virtual visits, and 100% of the proceeds go to Children’s Health to enhance patient care initiatives and continue medical research. Santa meets virtually with a patient at Children’s Health (Credit: Children’s Health) “Kids and families...

