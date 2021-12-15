ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

North Korea Is Executing People Over ‘Vicious Cancer’ K-Pop, Rights Group Warns

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least seven North Koreans have been executed for their taste in K-pop music in the last decade, according to a human rights group. The Transitional Justice...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders people to pay for candies as gifts from leader Kim Jong Un

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Local governments in North Korea are scrambling to make candies in preparation for a nationwide celebration of leader Kim Jong Un’s birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry citizens to pay for it, sources in the country told RFA.
POLITICS
New York Post

‘Squid Game’ smuggler set to die by firing squad in North Korea: report

A smuggler who sold copies of Netflix’s smash hit series “Squid Game” in North Korea has been sentenced to death by firing squad, according to a report. The man allegedly smuggled copies of the Korean-language show on USB drives from China into North Korea, where seven high school students were caught watching the footage, sources told Radio Free Asia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Telegraph

North Korea bans laughing for 11 days of mourning for 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death

North Koreans have been banned from showing any sign of happiness for 11 days in order to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il. The restrictions include an explicit ban on laughter and alcohol during the 11-day period of mourning. On the exact anniversary of Kim Jong-il’s death, December 17, North Koreans will even be banned from going grocery shopping.
ASIA
nhpbs.org

WHY SLAVERY? North Korea's Secret Slaves: Dollar Heroes

With the promise of payment and honor, thousands of North Koreans are sent abroad, only to find themselves under constant surveillance and working in harsh conditions - with wages transferred to the government. The film shows how the country and globalization have made a pact: underpaid workers toil for the dictator's nuclear program while the United Nations and the European Union look away.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Kim Jong-un: North Korean leader’s longest absence in seven years sparks new health rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for more than a month, the latest absence in a series of breaks this year and sparking new rumours of possible ill health.This is the longest Mr Kim has remained out of public view and activities since 2014, a six-week absence that ended with him returning with the addition of a walking stick.The North Korean leader was last seen in state media reports on 12 October, which detailed his attendance at a missile exhibition in Pyongyang the day before. Since then there have been no media reports involving Mr...
HEALTH
Seattle Times

She fled North Korea, but South Korea put her in prison

SEOUL, South Korea — Song Chun-son, a duck farmworker, endured 2½ years in a North Korean labor camp and was later coerced to work for its secret police, the Ministry of State Security. Then she defected to South Korea in 2018, trying to start a new life here. She studied to become a caretaker for nursing home patients while working part time as a waitress.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Cancer#Defectors#South Korean#North Koreans
NBC News

Why doesn't the U.S. have an ambassador to South Korea?

The Biden administration’s delay in nominating an ambassador to South Korea is causing tension between the two long-standing allies, according to multiple current and former administration officials. “There has been a drumbeat about this for the past several months, and it is now growing louder,” a former senior administration...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
Gazette

North Korea holds public executions for K-pop listeners: Report

North Korea publicly executed several of its citizens after they watched K-pop, or Korean pop, music videos, according to a report. At least seven individuals who were found to have watched K-pop music videos were executed under North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Transitional Justice Working Group said. K-pop...
ENTERTAINMENT
primenewsghana.com

North Korea bans citizens from laughing, drinking and shopping for 11 days

North Koreans have been banned from laughing or drinking for 11 days to mark the tenth anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il's death. Government authorities have ordered the public to not show any signs of happiness while North Korea commemorates his death. Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea from...
ASIA
New York Post

North Korea bans leather coats after Kim Jong-un sparks copycat craze

Kim Jong-un has reportedly banned citizens in North Korea from wearing leather coats — because they are copying his signature look. The style-conscious dictator originally wore his black trenchcoat in 2019 and was wearing it last week when he appeared after returning following his longest absence in seven years. Kim’s...
WORLD
evalleytimes.com

Seventy years later, South Korea and the Kim Jong-un regime agreed on a “policy” to sign a declaration to end the war.

Technically, the war never ended. Nearly 70 years later, the opportunity to sign an agreement to end it has now opened. South Korean President Moon Jae-in confirmed the United States, China and North Korea Agreed “Basic and Policy Levels” The formal end to the Korean War, which ended in 1953 without a peace agreement, must be announced.
WORLD
The Independent

North and South Korea agree ‘in principle’ to end war, 70 years after military hostilities ended

North and South Korea, the US and China have agreed to declare a formal end to the Korean war, a conflict that ended in an unstable armistice in 1953.South Korean president Moon Jae-in said the four countries had made a pact “in principle” to officially announce the war was over. The Korean war, which ran from 1950 to 1953, divided the Korean peninsula into two countries. Since then, successive US administrations, China and the UN have failed to settle terms to end hostilities officially, making the two countries technically in a perpetual state of war.However, Mr Moon added that talks...
WORLD
BBC

China: North Korea fugitive captured after 40-day manhunt

A North Korean man has been re-captured after evading the police for 40 days, following a bold escape from a Chinese prison. The 39-year-old man, known by his Chinese name Zhu Xianjian, was arrested again on Sunday, according to a brief statement from Chinese police. Zhu had been sentenced to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy