North Korea Is Executing People Over ‘Vicious Cancer’ K-Pop, Rights Group Warns

North and South Korea, the US and China have agreed to declare a formal end to the Korean war, a conflict that ended in an unstable armistice in 1953.South Korean president Moon Jae-in said the four countries had made a pact “in principle” to officially announce the war was over. The Korean war, which ran from 1950 to 1953, divided the Korean peninsula into two countries. Since then, successive US administrations, China and the UN have failed to settle terms to end hostilities officially, making the two countries technically in a perpetual state of war.However, Mr Moon added that talks...
