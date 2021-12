Liverpool boss Klopp confirms Leyland has left for Newcastle

Liverpool welcome Newcastle in the Premier League tonight as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to continue their winning run. Last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa was Liverpool’s seventh win in a row in all competitions as Mohamed Salah’s penalty was enough to claim an important three points in the Premier League. The Reds are looking to keep pace with Manchester City and Chelsea in the title race but they tonight face a side who held them to two draws last campaign. Follow Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVENewcastle come into tonight’s match 19th in the table following last weekend’s 4-0 defeat...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO