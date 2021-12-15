Review: ‘It’s Getting Dark,’ by Peter Stamm

Tom Jolliffe looks at Peter Jackson’s lengthy but fascinating documentary, The Beatles: Get Back…. You might call it B roll or off cuts of Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s iconic documentary film Let it Be, which chronicled The fab fours work on a free form concept album and accompanying performance. Said album was so off the cuff, that no one ever had a clear idea of what the end goal was going to be until they were appearing on the roof of the building at Apple studios. A lithe 80 minute film showed the bands brilliance at work, even whilst underlying tensions were pulling the group apart. Then over 50 years down the line, using masses of archival footage that had been taken during the creation and recording of Let it Be, Peter Jackson delivers a three part, eight hour series replete with beautifully restored footage and a meandering, if fascinating fly on the wall look into a group trying to get back to basics and create something with the raw immediacy that live recording gives you, and not so thematically grandiose as some of their previous concept albums.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO