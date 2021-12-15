ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revived Bizzarrini starts work on first 5300 GT continuation car at new plant

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little known but significant Italian sports car brand has been revived, and production of its first new car in decades is currently underway. We are of course talking about Bizzarrini, the company founded in 1964 by Ferrari 250 GTO engineer Giotto Bizzarrini and responsible for the stunning 5300 GT sports...

