Happy 100th, Bloody Mary: Paris marks cocktail’s birthday

You don’t need to be a brilliant bartender to have a amazing Bloody Mary bar. The joy of providing a buffet-style bar is providing your guests with a surplus of options to make the play of their dreams, or at least the drink of their dreams. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients.
Martha Stewart's Christmas punch has rave reviews, and its simple to make. The recipe includes cranberry and pomegranate juices, plus vodka and Cointreau. The drink's fruity kick is reminiscent of a sangria, but it still has strong winter flavors. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. I stumbled upon Martha Stewart's...
Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Bloody Mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented in the iconic bar in 1921. The centenary events this week come as a welcome respite from winter gloom and spreading worries about the omicron virus variant. The bar is carefully checking COVID health passes as visitors from Australia, Egypt and beyond gather at the watering hole whose famed customers included Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Hello Paradise, an outdoor, "tropically inspired" bar and Thai food concept located on Grayson Street, has officially kicked off an ambitious new Bloody Mary program. Beginning December 12, guests can enjoy the beverages every Sunday from noon to close. Sunday sippers can choose from two separate options: the Thai, which...
Brother’s Bond Bourbon is launching a Hot Toddy cocktail kit with Cocktail Courier, available. The curated kit features Brother’s Bond Bourbon and all the ingredients to craft the perennial tipple. Brand founders, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley developed the kit to inspire all to celebrate their bonds with one another over a seasonal favorite, the Hot Toddy. The kit, perfect as a gift or for at-home entertaining, is available via www.CocktailCourier.com for $74.99 + shipping.
ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud has one more event planned to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Because the theatre opened on Christmas Eve, we decided we couldn't let that day go by without marking it. So, we're having a birthday party. The 100th birthday of the Paramount Theatre. Between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24th we're inviting people to come in for free cake, coffee and punch and a little bit of music.
It was early morning walks by the beach with his dog, Tilly, that sparked the idea. Angus Lugsdin would breathe deeply of the salty, fresh air on the country coast of Devon, in England’s southwest. “It’s that amazing smell—the ozone, the brininess, the iodine from the freshly washed-up seaweed. When the temperature is right, I find that aroma intoxicating,” he tells Robb Report, “And I wondered if you could bottle that scent.” Since Lugsdin is the co-founder of Salcombe Gin, he tasked his team with finding out. Twelve months’ worth of experimenting later, he’s launching Seamist, an atomizer that offers...
What more is there to say about the world of celebrity-backed spirits brands? Not much at this point, so maybe it’s worth looking at each one individually instead of as a group. There are certainly a few that are clear attempts at quick cash grabs, while others are likely a passion project, or at least a passing-interest endeavor. Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey brand seems to fall into the latter category. After all, it’s not like Dylan needs the money, and if you believe the marketing he’s actually something of a whiskey connoisseur. Regardless, the team behind the brand certainly...
French toast is a classic brunch dish, and even though it's simple, it can be hard to perfect. I added a special ingredient to the breakfast dish to see if it's better than my usual recipe. The extra ingredient resulted in a new taste and texture, but I liked both...
In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional home-cooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.
The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
“Uncle Nearest” was the nickname for Nathan Green, an enslaved person who was a founding figure of Tennessee whiskey. Tennessee whiskey, like bourbon, is made primarily from corn and aged in new charred oak but sees an extra step: charcoal filtration before aging, giving it a softer overall expression. This whiskey is quite versatile — it makes a fantastic whiskey sour but is also wonderful on the rocks, where the whiskey’s luxurious apricot-and-caramel notes really shine through.
Knowledgeable people say generosity has been one of the most essential keys to our survival. Over weekend, a person eating at the Whaling City Diner in New Bedford wanted to do something generous for all the patrons in the popular eatery – and she quietly paid for the breakfasts of everyone in the diner.
What does it take to be a chef? Is it all about culinary skill? Or, perhaps, a well-traveled palette, and in-depth knowledge of the most exotic foods? Or does it simply take patience?. From line cooks at the greasiest diner to the most revered chefs in Lyon, Paris, one thing...
It’s an invitation to Betty White’s 100th birthday bash. You can get tickets to her party in theaters. Fathom events will play a celebration special to the iconic star, titled “Betty White: 100 Years Young,” in theaters nationwide on her big day January 17. The show will go behind the scenes of her life as a Golden Girl and a slew of special guest including Ryan Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, and Jimmy Kimmel. Tickets go on sale today, December 17, 2021.
RICHFIELD, Ohio – For the Ciocca brothers, who opened Michael Angelo’s Winery more than three years ago, the future isn’t bright. Mike and Matt Ciocca, who view sparkling wine as a perfect fit with the region’s climate, are banking on Ohioans’ love of bubbly – as well as the winery’s still-wine offerings. They are in the midst of a massive physical expansion on their property and are enjoying recent medals won at competition for their wines. Sales now have more than doubled from a year ago, they said, as the winery survived the pandemic restrictions.
