VALLEY CITY, Ohio – Now that was a grand opening with some extra pizzazz!. There were no ribbons to cut at the grand opening of Valley City Bar Bell on Dec. 16. Instead, owner and strongman competitor, Nathan Pozderac, walked outside, hoisted a 250-pound ball from a red cushion onto his shoulder while his children rushed over to place two bags of powder on the cushion.

VALLEY CITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO