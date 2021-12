DALLAS - The Ben Simmons rumors are not going away. Nor are the Dallas Mavs’ needs. Is there a connection? Should there be one in the form of an NBA blockbuster trade?. The Simmons situation has yet to be resolved in Philadelphia, and the rumor - and it is only that - that Luka Doncic is attracted to the idea of his Mavs trading for Simmons - is an intriguing one.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO