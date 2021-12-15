ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

Last Day to help Salvation Army reach their $175,000 match day goal

By Faith Alford
 5 days ago

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) -Salvation Army Fox Cities is less than two weeks ago from ending their 2021 Christmas Campaign. This year’s goal is $1,125,000 and local businesses have joined in to help them meet that goal.

CoVantage Credit Union’s foundation CoVantage Cares has pledged to match up to $175,000. They began their giving campaign on November 30th.

Donors can be members or nonmembers, all community members have to do is go inside and write a check. The credit union has also made online options available. You can visit their website for more information.

Local USPS gearing up for its busiest week, looking to hire employees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holidays right around the corner, the United States Postal Service is gearing up for the busiest week of the year. December 13 – 18 is the peak season for the company with many people aiming to get their packages sent out just in time for Christmas. USPS hired […]
