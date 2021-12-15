Last Day to help Salvation Army reach their $175,000 match day goal
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) -Salvation Army Fox Cities is less than two weeks ago from ending their 2021 Christmas Campaign. This year’s goal is $1,125,000 and local businesses have joined in to help them meet that goal.
CoVantage Credit Union’s foundation CoVantage Cares has pledged to match up to $175,000. They began their giving campaign on November 30th.
Donors can be members or nonmembers, all community members have to do is go inside and write a check. The credit union has also made online options available. You can visit their website for more information.
