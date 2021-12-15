ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Johnson defends ‘proportionate’ plan for Covid passes following Tory revolt

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Commons vote shows the Prime Minister is too weak to lead the country through the pandemic. Boris Johnson has defended his controversial plan for Covid passes after a massive rebellion by Tory MPs left the opposition parties questioning his authority to lead the country...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fresh questions for Johnson over gatherings as new photo emerges

Boris Johnson is set to face fresh questions over gatherings held at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions after the emergence of a photo showing him, his wife, and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed Mr Johnson, his then-fiancee Carrie, and 17 other staff members in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard on a table in front of the PM.No 10 has insisted work meetings often took place in the garden, and a leading human rights barrister said it is unlikely the...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK's Johnson walks tightrope between politics, COVID surge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is walking a political tightrope as he faces increasing attacks from both friends and enemies amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.For the second winter in a row, Johnson is betting vaccines will be his savior, urging everyone to get booster shots to slow the spread of the new omicron variant, hoping to avoid further politically unpalatable restrictions on business and social activity. The threat to Johnson and his Conservative Party was on stark display last week as the prime minister reeled from one political crisis to another. On Tuesday, Johnson faced the biggest parliamentary...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Labour will support new Covid restrictions ‘in national interest’, says Keir Starmer

Labour is ready to support new restrictions to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, so long as they come with an adequate support package for those affected, Sir Keir Starmer has said.Speaking to The Independent the day after Boris Johnson missed a Cobra meeting to discuss the fast-rising tide of infections, Starmer accused the prime minister of being “absent” and called on him to get a grip on the problem.Mr Johnson was forced to rely on Labour votes in a crunch House of Commons division last week to get the current Plan B restrictions through parliament, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ed Davey: Tories in ‘real trouble’ after second by-election defeat

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has warned the Conservatives are in “real trouble” following their by-election defeat in North Shropshire.Sir Ed said there was a “real chance” of getting the Prime Minister out of office in the next election.And he told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “We’ve proven that the Conservatives can be beaten anywhere, and I think we’ve confirmed the reality that if we’re going to get Johnson and the Tories out of office, it’s going to take the Liberal Democrats beating Conservative MPs in their blue wall seats.”The Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the UK government over "concerns about the current direction of travel". In a letter to Boris Johnson, the peer, who led Brexit negotiations, said he hoped the PM would "not be tempted" by "coercive measures" to tackle Covid. Earlier this week, Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tories#England#Labour#Commons#Conservatives#Omicron#Liberal Democrats
The Independent

Boris Johnson neglecting national security with ‘relaxed approach’ to threats, MPs and peers warn

Boris Johnson has been accused of neglecting vital national security issues facing the UK by a committee of senior MPs and peers.Politicians on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) told the prime minister they were “profoundly concerned about what appears to be a more relaxed approach to national security”.In a stinging letter to Mr Johnson, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC).The Labour MP urged the PM to “increase the frequency of your attendance at the NSC” by chairing...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid omicron news: Johnson’s plan B approved despite biggest rebellion of premiership over passes

Boris Johnson’s ‘plan B’ measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite the PM facing his biggest-ever rebellion since taking office.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues was passed with 369 votes in favour and 126 against – a majority of 243. Some 96 Tory MPs are understood to have voted against the measure which means that, as of tomorrow, people will have to show proof of either at least two Covid vaccine doses or a negative test to enter venues with more than 500 people, such as nightclubs, stadiums, and theatres.MPs also retrospectively approved the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Tory revolt on Covid measures was ‘dangerous’, Sturgeon says

Nicola Sturgeon has said the backbench rebellion by Tory MPs was “dangerous” as it could undermine Boris Johnson’s ability to make tough decisions on the pandemic.The First Minister questioned whether Mr Johnson had the authority from his own party to pass measures to tackle coronavirus.On Tuesday, nearly 100 Conservative MPs voted against the UK Government’s introduction of vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events in England.The measure was able to pass through the House of Commons with the support of the Labour Party.Ms Sturgeon appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV programme on Wednesday morning.'Health and lives are on the line right...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dozens of Tory MPs set to defy Johnson over Covid passes for England

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest Covid restrictions.More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.The measures – including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Full list of Tory rebels who opposed No 10's Covid pass plan

Boris Johnson faced the biggest rebellion of his premiership on Tuesday as dozens of his own backbenchers opposed the new rules around Covid passes. A total of 128 MPs defied the Prime Minister's so-called "vaccine passport" scheme. Of these, 100 were Conservatives, including two tellers. Under the planned restrictions, people...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt yet over ‘plan B’ measures as Covid pass rules to be tightened

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest revolt of his premiership from backbench Conservatives as MPs prepare to vote on “plan B” measures, including Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.It comes after the prime minister warned the country it was facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron variant, and pleaded with colleagues that the new rules were “balanced and proportionate”.But dozens of Tory MPs have indicated they will either abstain or vote against the proposals to introduce Covid passes in England, forcing the prime minister to rely on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM faces biggest revolt yet as scores of mutinous Tories to vote against Covid laws

Against a backdrop of surging omicron infections and multiple reports of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street last Christmas, Boris Johnson could later today face the biggest rebellion of his premiership so far as he tries to get new Covid laws through the Commons. With his authority already badly damaged, the prime minister will, embarrassingly, be forced to rely on Labour votes to pass Plan B restrictions as scores of his own mutinous MPs – several of them reportedly junior members of the government – prepare to vote against in their droves, citing concerns about civil liberties, with many Tories particularly angry about vaccine passes. Meanwhile, hours-long queues formed at vaccine centres yesterday as Britons answered the call to get boosted in the race to beat omicron, with experts estimating that infections of the more transmissible strain were at a staggering 200,000. Elsewhere, the PM insists that he broke no rules during a Christmas quiz last year and Dominic Rabb, the justice secretary, is planning a shake up of the Human Rights Act to make it easier for the UK to deport asylum seekers.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy