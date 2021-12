An artist has been found guilty of the murder of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton and the attempted murder of his own mother.Thomas Schreiber was convicted following a three-week trial at Winchester Crown Court of stabbing the pair at the baronet’s Dorset country estate on April 7, 2021.The defendant, wearing a blue suit and tie with a pink shirt, closed his eyes as the verdict was announced.A cry of “Yes” could be heard from the public gallery, where some members of the family were sitting.Others, including the defendant’s mother Anne Schreiber who he was convicted of trying to kill, watched...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO