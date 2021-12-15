ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Bowness called out the Stars pretty hard after losing to the St. Louis Blues

By BarDown Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars dropped their fourth straight with a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues at home on Tuesday. Riley Damiani, who made his NHL debut against the Blues, scored the...

Paul Maurice's very final words with the Jets were just awesome

Paul Maurice has always been good with words, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he absolutely nailed his final press conference with the Winnipeg Jets. On Friday, the 54-year-old unexpectedly resigned, marking the end of a near seven-year tenure. Maurice’s record with the team officially ends at 315-223-62, including five playoff appearances in eight and a half seasons. The Jets marked the third team – after the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs – that Maurice served behind the bench.
Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues

After watching Hockey Night in Canada last night when the main game was the Ottawa Senators vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, it became even more apparent how fucked the NHL is with the Omicron variant of COVID. Of course, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the St. Louis Blues as planned today and will have a full capacity crowd to play in front of. They will not play on Tuesday as originally scheduled as the Nashville Predators have had multiple games postponed until after Christmas. So as it stands, this is the Jets last game before Christmas break.
Kurtis Gabriel gives himself a puncher’s chance to stick with the Chicago Blackhawks: ‘Whenever the rough stuff gets going, that’s when I get going’

Kurtis Gabriel sat hunched at the tabe like a man with a score to settle. The journeyman forward’s NHL career had some setbacks in the past, but here he was Friday at the United Center having his introductory news conference a week after the Chicago Blackhawks traded for him. Somebody wanted him. “The old (Blackhawks) regime never had any interest in me, so when there was a change, I think ...
