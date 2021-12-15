ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell to conduct active shooter exercise on Wednesday

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell`s 22nd Air Refueling Wing will conduct a base-wide active shooter exercise on Dec. 15.

The exercise is designed to test the capability, response and readiness of McConnell Airmen in the event of an active shooter on base.

Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Some of the following effects of the exercises could include:

  • Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry control points if a gate is closed.
  • Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base.
  • Some roads may be temporarily blocked.
  • Security measures will be increased.
  • Base access may potentially be locked down for a time.
  • “Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.
  • Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.
  • Alert sirens may be sounded.

McConnell officials want to assure the public that this activity is planned and controlled.

Additionally, base officials remind individuals to not call 911 during the exercise.

Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities have been notified about the McConnell active-shooter exercise.

KSN News

Attorney calls for EPPD body cams after alleged assault on woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anna Barnes and her attorney Randall Kallinen are calling on El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen to implement body cameras for the entire police force, after an alleged assault after a crash this summer. The plea comes after Barnes continues to suffer from a severely broken nose after the encounter. […]
EL PASO, TX
KSN News

Eureka alumni help a classmate who lost herd in Wednesday’s fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickerson family in Paradise, Kansas, are cattle producers. They suffered devastating losses to their herd in Wednesday’s severe weather event, but former classmates have banded together to provide relief.  Eureka High School alumni Dana Mills and Troy Richardson started brainstorming ways to help the Dickerson’s the moment they got the […]
EUREKA, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced after pointing gun at two officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman has been sentenced after she pointed a gun at two officers earlier this year. Before the woman was sentenced on Wednesday, her attorney told the judge that his client was high on methamphetamine and heroin at the time of the incident. On Thursday, Jennifer Miller, 53, was sentenced […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Severe winds damage traffic signs throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High winds that blew across Kansas on Wednesday have left many traffic signs damaged or missing; this includes stop and other regulatory signs. The Kansas Department of Transportation asks that drivers be extra alert while driving due to the sign damage. They say signs are missing in south-central, northwest and southwest […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

First case of omicron confirmed in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first case of omicron has been confirmed in Kansas in Franklin County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that the Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories has found the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in one Kansas resident. This was detected by KHEL through a multi-prong approach. The […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence … but they say this isn’t the first time for the home. Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with PD arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts. At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with […]
JOPLIN, MO
