British and French officials are facing legal action over their “failure to act” when a boat started sinking in the Channel last month, ultimately leading to the deaths of 27 people.A charity supporting displaced people in northern France lodged a complaint to the French courts on Friday accusing the director of the UK coastguards, the French maritime chief for the Channel and the director of the French regional coastguard of "involuntary manslaughter" and "failure to help people in need".Twenty-seven bodies recovered from the sea when a boat capsized in the waters off Calais on 24 November, among them at least...

ACCIDENTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO