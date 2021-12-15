Tyler Kiehne commits to UNM football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Los Lunas High School stand-out football player, Tyler Kiehne announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that he has committed to play at UNM.

Kiehne just wrapped up his freshman season at UCLA.

