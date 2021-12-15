ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to stay safe this holiday season, prevent COVID surge

By Taneisha Cordell
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVQQ6_0dNOnlYt00

As COVID cases and hospitalizations ramp up, health experts are looking ahead and focusing on the surge we could see after holiday gatherings, especially with the new variant omicron gaining momentum.

While researchers are still trying to better understand omicron, they say it may be best to be extra cautious this holiday season. They’re urging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if possible. In addition, get tested before any gatherings with friends and family. As of now, testing demands are rising.

“Hard to predict demand at any given time, but so far we've done a pretty good job of continuously filling orders,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health. “Testing is a really good strategy for protecting your family, friends, loved ones if you're going to be gathering first of all.”

Vanderhoff says vaccinated people have been “far less likely to spread the virus, at least in its current form.”

Keeping an at-home test on hand may be a good idea too.

Most major pharmacies should have at-home COVID test kits. You can even buy them at stores like Walmart or Amazon. Keep in mind though, these tests are less accurate than standard COVID tests. So, you're more likely to get a false positive or negative.

If you do test positive, get a PCR test immediately to confirm. For those who are symptomatic or had high exposure, experts say do the same even if your at-home test comes up negative.

“I think it is a really good idea to think about in the 24 to 48 hours before going and getting an outpatient test just to make sure that, hey, there's no indication that I am infected with COVID 19,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

We're told masks and social distancing should remain a priority and that it's best to avoid any large crowds regardless of vaccination. Vanderhoff says to be mindful of any respiratory illness symptoms or if you're not feeling good at all.

Comments / 2

Related
KPBS

With COVID surging, California mandates indoor mask-wearing through holiday season

Universal indoor masking is coming back to California, effective Wednesday. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado tells us why the mandate is being reinstated. Citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 infection rates since Thanksgiving, the state announced Monday that beginning Wednesday, mask-wearing will become mandatory in all indoor public settings across California regardless of vaccination status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHYY

With omicron looming over the holidays, here’s how to stay safe

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to almost normal times, a new, highly mutated variant of the coronavirus has reared its ugly head in the U.S. Scientists say it’s still too soon to know whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe disease, though early evidence does suggest it’s better at evading the immune system than previous strains. And, omicron has raised several red flags that suggest it could be the most transmissible variant yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Covid#Holiday Season#Covid 19
kcur.org

Kansas Citians struggle with how to celebrate Christmas safely as COVID threatens another holiday season

City Market filled with the sound of Christmas carols as hundreds of shoppers perused rows of booths Saturday, the final weekend of the Holiday Swing merry market. “I feel like Christmas feels like Christmas again. It’s my favorite season, I love it so much. It just brings us all together,” said Katie Mabry van Dieren, owner of The Strawberry Swing craft fair, which puts on Holiday Swing each year. “I feel like it’s a little different than last year because we were all so, so, so scared of COVID.”
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
seattlechannel.org

CityStream: Staying Safe During the Holidays

It's that time of year when the kitchen becomes chaotic. Baking is nonstop, sauces are simmering, and the oven works overtime. Suddenly, something spills, then sparks, and flames shoot up. What do you do now? How you react is critical. We'll show you exactly what to do if this happens to you. Firefighters from across the region offer important and potentially life-saving tips. And their advice extends beyond how to handle a kitchen fire. As producer Ian Devier explains, electrical dangers, ladder accidents, and carbon monoxide poisoning are other common issues that can ruin your holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy