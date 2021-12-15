ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chansung Expecting 1st Child & Planning Marriage: K-Pop Star Says He’s Leaving JYP Entertainment

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

2PM’s Chansung is headed to the altar! On Dec. 15, the K-Pop singer announced that he is expecting his first child and has plans to marry his girlfriend at the beginning of 2022.

Hwang Chan-sung, 31, will be leaving JYP entertainment when his contract ends in January 2022 — and it’s because he has some other big plans for the future! The singer, who goes by Chansung and is a member of the band 2PM, is having a baby. He announced the news via Instagram with a lengthy statement on Dec. 15, revealing that his girlfriend is pregnant. He also shared that he will marry the unidentified woman in early 2022.

“Today, I am telling you about changes and happiness in my life,” Chansung wrote, as translated by Soompi. “There is someone who I have been in a relationship with for a long time. This person has been the resting place for my unstable heart and a friend who I can share anything with for a long time, and she became my girlfriend. While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year.”

Chansung confirmed that his fiancee is still in the “early stage” of her pregnancy. He also asked his loyal fans to respect the woman’s privacy, as she is not part of the entertainment industry like he is. Chansung closed his message by sharing his plans for the future with JYP Entertainment, where his 15 year contract ends in Jan. 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phqBb_0dNOnLo700
Chansung waves whlie posing on the red carpet. (Kim Hee-Chul/EPA/Shutterstock)

“I went through much discussion with the company regarding my thought to go down my own path along with the addition of my new family that I will continue life with, and we came to the mutual discussion to not renew my contract,” he explained. “The decision was made through communication, with my future as the priority, and the company willingly gave blessings for my bright future. The company is my root and like an old friend, and we will always support each other’s growth. My definite path has not been decided yet, but I will share plans that won’t cause concern to fans.”

Chansung served in the military from June 2019 until he was discharged in Jan. 2021. In addition to being a member of 2PM, he is also an actor. The 31-year-old did not specify his future career plans in his post, and seems to be focused on his family at the moment instead.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Marriages#Jyp Entertainment
thebrag.com

2PM’s Chansung reveals relationship, announces he’s leaving JYP

2PM member Chansung has announced that he’s getting married and expecting a child with his partner, and leaving JYP Entertainment next year. 2PM member Chansung surprised fans by announcing that he’s getting married to his longtime partner and expecting to become a father soon. The singer has also revealed that he will be departing from his longtime agency, JYP Entertainment, in January next year.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is getting double the blessing as she's expecting her first two babies! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Reality TV Stars Welcome Baby After Breaking Up

Hayley Love is officially a mom! The Farmer Wants a Wife alum welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy, with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Will Dwyer. Love shared the exciting news of little Daisy's birth in a Friday, Dec. 10, revealing that her bundle of joy made her arrival on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10:03 p.m. weighing 3.6kgs (7.9lbs). "I can't believe you are mine, my little best friend," she gushed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Family Christmas Card

Kelly Ripa's 2021 Christmas card is here! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil her family's annual holiday card, which features herself, husband Mark Consuelos, and their three children – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, who recently graduated high school and left for college.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy