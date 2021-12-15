Chansung Expecting 1st Child & Planning Marriage: K-Pop Star Says He’s Leaving JYP Entertainment

2PM’s Chansung is headed to the altar! On Dec. 15, the K-Pop singer announced that he is expecting his first child and has plans to marry his girlfriend at the beginning of 2022.

Hwang Chan-sung, 31, will be leaving JYP entertainment when his contract ends in January 2022 — and it’s because he has some other big plans for the future! The singer, who goes by Chansung and is a member of the band 2PM, is having a baby. He announced the news via Instagram with a lengthy statement on Dec. 15, revealing that his girlfriend is pregnant. He also shared that he will marry the unidentified woman in early 2022.

“Today, I am telling you about changes and happiness in my life,” Chansung wrote, as translated by Soompi. “There is someone who I have been in a relationship with for a long time. This person has been the resting place for my unstable heart and a friend who I can share anything with for a long time, and she became my girlfriend. While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year.”

Chansung confirmed that his fiancee is still in the “early stage” of her pregnancy. He also asked his loyal fans to respect the woman’s privacy, as she is not part of the entertainment industry like he is. Chansung closed his message by sharing his plans for the future with JYP Entertainment, where his 15 year contract ends in Jan. 2022.

Chansung waves whlie posing on the red carpet. (Kim Hee-Chul/EPA/Shutterstock)

“I went through much discussion with the company regarding my thought to go down my own path along with the addition of my new family that I will continue life with, and we came to the mutual discussion to not renew my contract,” he explained. “The decision was made through communication, with my future as the priority, and the company willingly gave blessings for my bright future. The company is my root and like an old friend, and we will always support each other’s growth. My definite path has not been decided yet, but I will share plans that won’t cause concern to fans.”

Chansung served in the military from June 2019 until he was discharged in Jan. 2021. In addition to being a member of 2PM, he is also an actor. The 31-year-old did not specify his future career plans in his post, and seems to be focused on his family at the moment instead.