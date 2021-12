A depleted roster was no problem for the Milwaukee Bucks, as they knocked off the Indiana Pacers by a score of 114-99. Despite being heavily short-handed, Milwaukee didn’t play as if that was the case to start this one off. They’d force Indiana to take an early timeout, but the pendulum would swing the Pacers’ way midway through the quarter. However, at the end of one, things would end up being as even as they could be, with both teams scoring 33 points apiece.

