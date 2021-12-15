Wrestling Roundup: Kewaunee topped by Kiel

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
There was a scary scene on the field during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers tight end Donald Parham was running across the back of the end zone in the first quarter against the Chiefs on a fourth-down play. He got his hands on a pass from Justin Herbert but dropped it as he went to the ground.
The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
AUBURNDALE, Wis. — The Logan/Central co-op wrestling team finished second and had three individual champions at the Auburndale Invitational on Saturday. Logan/Central posted a team score of 314½ that was only beaten by Crandon (374) and was better than 13 other teams. Dylan Ellefson (15-0) pinned his way...
Rallying with six straight wins to close out the match, Eisenhower's wrestling team earned a 51-30 victory over West Valley in CBBN competition Thursday night at West Valley. The Cadets trailed 30-19 before staging their comeback, which was sparked by a technical fall by Johnny Barragan and pins from Grayson Sartain and David Parkinson.
The Packerland Conference will be busy Thursday night with a trifecta of games. Sturgeon Bay and Sevastopol will renew their county rivalry in Institute while Gibraltar visits Oconto and Kewaunee travels to Green Bay to face NEW Lutheran. Those games are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. A scheduled contest...
Local girls' basketball fans will have plenty of action to end their week on Friday. Luxemburg-Casco got an early start to the weekend as they fell to Clintonville 68-58. Local games on deck for Friday in the Packerland Conference include Kewaunee visiting Oconto, Algoma traveling to Sevastopol, and Southern Door hosting Sturgeon Bay. Games will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The Green Bay Gamblers survived a frantic third period to put away the Madison Capitols Thursday night on the road. Ryan Greene scored the first and only goal in the game's opening period to put the Gamblers up 1-0. The Gamblers would make it 3-0 before the 13 minute mark in the second period thanks to goals registered by Nicholas VanTassell and Jackson Hallum. The Capitols would get one of those goals back later in the frame to set up the offensive showcase. Each team would score three goals in the period, kicked off by tallies from Luke Weilandt and Brody Lamb. The Capitols would score three unanswered goals before Matt DeBoer put the game away with an empty netter with just over a minute to play in the game.
Sturgeon Bay won county bragging rights for at least one night as it highlighted the Thursday slate of boys' basketball action. The Clippers hit 12 three-pointers en route to a 79-43 win over Sevastopol. Gibraltar suffered yet another close Packerland loss on the road, this time to Oconto 68-65. Kewaunee...
WARSAW — Le Roy sophomore Merritt Holly Jr. is doing big things for the Knights’ boys basketball team. Through his team’s first four games, Holly has poured in 115 points and grabbed 52 rebounds, including a 41-point, 14-rebound effort against the Warsaw Tigers on Friday night. Le...
The Pequea Valley Winter Invitational had enough wrestlers to field 12 full weight classes on Saturday, and Bishop McDevitt wrestlers won an incredible 11 of the 12. The Crusaders got wins from Michael Beutler (113 pounds), Valor Leynes (120), Hunter Wagner (126), Tillman Artell (132), Andrew Christie (152), Collin Minto (160), Anthony Glessner (172), Luke Lawler (215) and Riley Robell (285).
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the final day of the Jerry Callen Memorial Invite at Jerome High School, the Tiger girls beat Filer in round-robin action. Amari Whiting had 25 points for the Bobcats. Lynzey Searle added 11. Undefeated (11-0) Burley will play in the Timberline Holiday Tournament starting...
“From a young age, I always played baseball more than I played football. Playing baseball at the college level was just an easy transition for me,” said Kiel. Kiel has played travel baseball for the “Athletics” club and spends his summers on the diamond. He plans to continue his career with CMU, a perfect fit for the stand-out athlete.
A three-goal third period proved to be the difference in a 6-3 win for the Green Bay Gamblers over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday night. The two teams traded goals throughout the first and second periods with Ryan Greene tying the game at 1-1 in the opening frame and Alex Servagno and Jackson Hallum tallying scores in the second. The Gamblers scored two goals in less than a minute at the third period' halfway mark as Brody Lamb and Jarod Crespo registered the tallies. Cameron Lund would cap things off with a goal in the sixteenth minute to put things away.
The Gibraltar Vikings bounced back with a 82-74 win over the Kohler Blue Bombers in nonconference high school basketball on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings (4-4) evened their record while the Blue Bombers of the Big East- South Conference (3-4) dropped below .500. Giblartar will now have a break over the holidays and will return to action on January 4th when they host Peshtigo.
INDIANAPOLIS – This year’s NFL wild card playoff races are living up to their names. They definitely are wild. Seven teams are still in contention for the three wild card spots in the NFC, while nine teams have a legitimate shot at the three berths in the AFC with four weeks left in the regular season. […]
Hornets Forward Gordon Hayward joined Kyle Bailey on Friday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he recapped his 41 point performance against the Spurs on Wednesday, and what he learned most about this team while being short-handed throughout most of the last 2 weeks. Kyle first asked Gordon about how grueling this season has been so […]
Comments / 0