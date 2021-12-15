Wrestling Roundup: Kewaunee topped by Kiel

The Green Bay Gamblers survived a frantic third period to put away the Madison Capitols Thursday night on the road. Ryan Greene scored the first and only goal in the game's opening period to put the Gamblers up 1-0. The Gamblers would make it 3-0 before the 13 minute mark in the second period thanks to goals registered by Nicholas VanTassell and Jackson Hallum. The Capitols would get one of those goals back later in the frame to set up the offensive showcase. Each team would score three goals in the period, kicked off by tallies from Luke Weilandt and Brody Lamb. The Capitols would score three unanswered goals before Matt DeBoer put the game away with an empty netter with just over a minute to play in the game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO