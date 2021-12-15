ETF Prime: What’s Next for ETFs & the Markets?

Markets look to be edging close to a negative close for the week as volatility driven by Omicron and new Federal Reserve commitments cause worry and doubt, reports CNBC. The S&P 500 was down for a second day in a row, dropping 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a 140 point drop (1.1%), and the Nasdaq Composite hit a 1.5% decline at its lowest point in trading today. All of the major indexes are tracking towards a week of overall losses, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones both down over 1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq having fallen 2.4% overall.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO