Dense Fog Advisory, High Wind Warning for Central Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Wednesday. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 9:00 p.m....

Snow North of St. Cloud on Tuesday

UNDATED -- Snow will develop from west to east Monday night into Tuesday across the Northland. Most areas will see snowfall from 1 to 4 inches with some higher amounts possible due to larger flakes expected at times. Blowing snow is expected for areas mainly for open areas, which could...
NWS Confirms At Least 2 Tornadoes in Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has been able to confirm at least two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Wednesday night. The National Weather Service office based in La Crosse, Wisconsin says there was an EF0 tornado just southeast of Lewison, Minnesota. That tornado was one of eight confirmed by the La Crosse team. They also confirmed five others in northern Iowa and two more in western Wisconsin.
Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk for parts of southern Minnesota today to 'moderate,' or a 4 out of 5 in risk factors. If you live or have friends/family that live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Iowa, please pay attention to the weather later this afternoon. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings!
Change in the Weather Should Help Local Ice Fishing

The windy and warm weather we saw Wednesday in the St. Cloud area wasn't helping local ice conditions but the last couple of days has improved those conditions. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON this week. He says he's a bit surprised how much ice we do have in the St. Cloud area despite the 50 degree temperatures and high winds earlier in the week. Schmitt says with temperatures dropping below freezing in the short term the ice conditions locally should firm up.
St. Cloud, MN
