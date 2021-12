You don’t want to miss the exciting plans we have for New Year’s Eve and throughout that holiday weekend. You are going to be jammin’ to the old school for sure!. Make plans to check out 92.9 WTUG this New Year’s Holiday weekend to enjoy the best countdown ever! The 500 greatest Old School songs ever! It all kicks off New Year’s Eve and runs until Sunday evening.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO