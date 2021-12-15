Attacker followed, then pushed victim onto subway tracks; 2nd attack at Atlantic Avenue station

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- There has been another disturbing attack at the Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

Police say the man seen in surveillance video followed the 45-year-old victim off a northbound 4 train before grabbing him and shoving him onto the tracks.

The victim suffered rib and spinal fractures.

It happened Saturday at 4:55 a.m.

The attacker is described as a man with a light complexion, facial hair, brown eyes and long black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a yellow logo on the front, black sweatpants, and a blue surgical mask.

Just two days later another suspect pushed a man onto the tracks at the same station.

That incident happened Monday, December 12 at 8:50 a.m.

The victim suffered a fractured left arm and wrist, cuts to his left knee, and bruising to his right knee.

He was taken by EMS to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker fled on a northbound Q train in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

