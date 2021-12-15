Hobby Lobby announces minimum wage hike to $18.50 per hour

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., today announced that it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 effective January 1, 2022.

Hobby Lobby operates Mississippi stores in Flowood, Madison, Meridian, Hattiesburg, Vicksburg, Columbus, McComb and Gulfport.

The company made the announcement in the following news release Tuesday:

In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage and has since raised its minimum wage twelve times over the last thirteen years. In 2014, Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15, well before it became a trend with other retailers.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees,” said Green.

In addition to providing industry-leading pay, Hobby Lobby also provides great benefits to eligible employees, including an outstanding medical, prescription, and dental plan, 401(k) with generous company match, flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off benefits with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services, and an employee discount.