Jason and Katie Dodge of Paris are owners of a cow/calf operation that started back in 2010 between Paris and Santa Fe Missouri. Jason shares, “My wife and I run the farm with the help of our children, Kenzie, Hadley, and Daxton, plus additional support from a neighborhood high school kid that we hire each year. Our operation got started when we bought some cattle from our siblings. We started with 20 head of cattle and have grown to over 100, along with some chickens and goats. Katie's parents solely raise crops about 5 miles from us, and it's where we source all the feed for our cattle. About three years ago, we decided to finish our cattle ourselves rather than selling them to a feed yard.’

PARIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO