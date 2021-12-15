ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CI Financial buys Columbia Pacific Wealth Management

By Steve Gelsi
 5 days ago
said Wednesday it would pay an undisclosed sum to acquire Columbia Pacific Wealth Management, which has $6.4 billion in assets under management (AUM) for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients on the West Coast and across the U.S. CI also agreed to buy a minority stake in Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC, an alternative asset management firm with AUM of $3.5 billion. CI Financial said the deal will increase its U.S. assets to $115 billion and make U.S. wealth management its largest business line. CPWM owners will become equity partners in CI Private Wealth, as part of the deal. Shares of CI Financial are up 65% so far in 2021, compared to a rise of 23.4% by the S&P 500.

