Auburn’s search for an offensive coordinator came to an official conclusion with Saturday’s press release announcing Austin Davis getting hired. “I’m honored and privileged to be the next Offensive Coordinator at Auburn University and to be a part of an elite staff led by Coach Harsin,” Davis said via press release. “Being born and raised in Mississippi, you know very well what SEC football is all about, and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity that is before me. I’ve been very fortunate to work for one of the best organizations in all of sports and would like to extend a special thanks to (Seahawks head coach) Pete Carroll and (Seahawks GM) John Schneider for believing in me as a young coach.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO