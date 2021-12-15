Medtronic warned by FDA about manufacturing facility for insulin pumps
Shares of Medtronic
gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration following an inspection at a factory that makes its MiniMed 600 series insulin infusion pump and a remote-controller device for MiniMe 508 and Paradigm pumps. The company said it will make corrections to quality system requirements. Medtronic's stock is down 4.6% for the year, while the broader S&P 500
is up 25.4%.
