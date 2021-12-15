ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Medtronic warned by FDA about manufacturing facility for insulin pumps

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0dNOjQ7M00

Shares of Medtronic

MDT,

-6.04%

gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration following an inspection at a factory that makes its MiniMed 600 series insulin infusion pump and a remote-controller device for MiniMe 508 and Paradigm pumps. The company said it will make corrections to quality system requirements. Medtronic's stock is down 4.6% for the year, while the broader S&P 500

SPX,

+1.63%

is up 25.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Maribel’s Sweets and ITC Global Trading Inc. warned about FDA regulation violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems. The FDA frequently redacts parts of warning letters posted for public view.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Medtronic Mdt#Spx
Seeking Alpha

Catalent manufactured peptic ulcer therapy granted FDA approval

Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA approved the company’s 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for DARTISLA ODT (glycopyrrolate), an orally disintegrating tablet manufactured by Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). Available in a 1.7 mg dosage strength, DARTISLA ODT is indicated for adults as an adjunctive therapy to reduce symptoms of a peptic...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newsbug.info

FDA issues warning to Medtronic's diabetes business

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Medtronic for issues related to its diabetes business, the company said Wednesday. Medtronic received the letter last week that raised concerns over how this business unit handled complaints, assessed product risks and dealt with recalls for some insulin pump devices.
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

FDA issues Medtronic warning over quality at California facility

Medical device company Medtronic is facing scrutiny after the company revealed that the FDA sent it a warning about the “inadequacy of specific medical device quality systems” in its Northridge, Calif. facility. The company has pledged to remedy the issue by applying internal and external resources, and implementing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
notebookcheck.net

Life-threatening MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pump dosage issues lead to FDA warning letter over quality control

Medtronic has publicly announced that it received an official warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in regard to quality control issues at its diabetes management division in Northridge, California. The MiniMed 630G and MiniMed 670G insulin pumps had to be recalled because of potentially life-threatening dosage problems.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Medtronic Diabetes receives FDA warning over quality system requirement inadequacies

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it received an FDA warning letter after an inspection of its Diabetes Business. The company received the letter on Dec. 9 for its Northridge, California facility — the Medtronic Diabetes Business headquarters — following an inspection that concluded in July 2021. FDA’s warning...
HEALTH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Raises Guidance, Medtronic Gets FDA Warning Letter, Decision Day For Calliditas, Genenta IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Vir Biotech Says COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Effective Against Omicron Variant. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) announced that new preclinical data, published to the preprint server bioRxiv, demonstrated the impact of the significant antigenic shift of the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
massdevice.com

Medtronic cerebral/somatic oximetry system wins FDA clearance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its INVOS 7100 cerebral/somatic oximetry system. INVOS 7100, which Medtronic designed to pick up key signals to inform time-critical decisions by pediatric clinicians, received clearance for children from birth through age 18. The signals it picks up are related to hemodynamic management, ventilation and resuscitation for premature infants, neonates, children and other patients treated by pediatric clinicians.
HEALTH
MyWabashValley.com

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile and could impact the safety and quality of non-sterile products.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

'Wellness' vapes are not approved, may be harmful, FDA warns

"Fights off tumors and alleviates symptoms of chemotherapy," one vape's advertising claims, while another is touted as an "asthma remedy, ADHD remedy, and dementia treatment." Despite claims that certain vaping products may alleviate health problems, there's no proof that they do -- and they may even cause health issues, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seekingalpha.com

Brunswick expands production capacity of Reynosa manufacturing facility by 60%

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has purchased land in Reynosa, Mexico, adjacent to its current boat manufacturing facility, which will expand its boat manufacturing capacity. This will add 150,000 square feet to the current facility, and providing a total of 385,000 square feet of manufacturing footprint for its award-winning Bayliner, Trophy, Heyday, Sea Ray, and Lund brands.
ECONOMY
Hartford Business

Bristol-based robotics manufacturer announces new FDA-approved products

MOVIA Robotics, a Bristol-based robotics manufacturer, announced a new wave of social and emotional learning products this week that aim to help children and adults develop their cognitive skills and learning, company officials said. The company this week announced the launch of its TheraPal Progress Tracker, TheraPal Home, and TheraPal...
ELECTRONICS
MedPage Today

FDA Warns Medtronic; Intermittent Fasting Works; Osteoporosis Drugs & Depression

The FDA issued a warning letter to Medtronic over concerns about risk assessment, handling of complaints, and device recalls. There were a slew of recalls earlier this year for its pump controllers and the MiniMed 600 insulin infusion pumps. (Reuters) The Endocrine Society is calling on the Senate to safeguard...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The FDA Warns Against Usage of Specific Medication

Health is one of the most precious things we all have. We must do our best to take good care of it, although scientists struggle even nowadays to find the cure for plenty of diseases. According to BestLife, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reveals that one specific medication is...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy