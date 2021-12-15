Oil futures fall on omicron worries, but U.S. prices tap highs above $70 as U.S. crude supplies drop

EIA reports a third straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. Johannes Eisele/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Oil futures headed lower for a third straight session on Wednesday as worries remain over the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

U.S. benchmark crude prices, however, touched highs above the $70 mark in the wake of data showing a third-weekly drop in domestic crude supplies.

The inventory numbers leaned to the “bullish side,” Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors, told MarketWatch.

Crude oil saw a much larger draw than expected, while gasoline supplies marked a modest decline despite expectations for an increase, said Zahir. “The only bearish number was the good-size build” in crude inventories at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, he said.

The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 10. That followed more modest declines in each of the previous two weeks.

On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.7 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported an 815,000-barrel decrease.

All eyes will now turn to the Federal Reserve, Zahir said. The central bank will issue a statement on monetary policy Wednesday afternoon.

“If we see a more hawkish stance from [Fed Chairman Jerome] Powell” in the form of faster tapering of asset purchases, we could see all asset classes, go into a risk off posture,” said Zahir. “Crude oil will not be spared as the virus impact could be felt on demand” and further economic restrictions are put in place in worldwide.

“The balance between the bullish EIA numbers and the risk of demand destruction will play out in the up coming weeks,” he said. “Volatility is front and center going into yearend in all asset classes.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery

CL00,

-0.13%

CLF22,

-0.13%

fell 81 cents, or 1.2%, to $69.92 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices touched highs above $70 shortly after the supply data and held ground above the $69.71 level they traded at just ahead of the numbers.

February Brent crude

BRN00,

-0.05%

BRNG22,

-0.05%

, the global benchmark, was down 71 cents, or 1%, at $72.99 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

Also Wednesday, the EIA reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected a supply climb of 200,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 400,000 barrels for distillates.

The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 1.3 million barrels for the week.

On Nymex, January gasoline

RBF22,

+0.55%

lost 0.6% to $2.099 a gallon and January heating oil

HOF22,

-0.16%

shed 0.9% to $2.199 a gallon.

A report by the International Energy Agency on Tuesday cut the demand outlook for crude in the first quarter of 2022 as a result of the spread of the omicron variant, but said the effect would be short-lived. Nonetheless, the monthly update projected a market that would be substantially oversupplied in the first half of 2022. The cut to the demand outlook contrasted with the monthly update from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries a day earlier, which boosted the outlook for demand growth in the first quarter of 2022 while leaving its full-year forecasts for 2021 and 2022 unchanged.

“The market’s response shows that the market attributes more weight to the IEA’s forecast,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank, in a note. “That said, the IEA also expects the demand weakness to be short-lived. Its forecasts for the subsequent quarters remained unchanged or were even revised slightly upwards. Nonetheless, the IEA is predicting a substantial oversupply in 2022, which is due to the steeply rising oil supply.”

Meanwhile, new modeling analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of an imminent surge in cases driven by the omicron variant, according to a report in The Washington Post. The report comes after the World Health Organization warned that omicron was spreading faster than any prior variant and could overwhelm health systems, even if cases remain milder.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update, also said preliminary evidence “suggests that there may be a reduction in vaccine efficacy and effectiveness against infection and transmission associated with omicron, as well as an increased risk of reinfection.”

Elsewhere on Nymex, natural gas for January delivery

NGF22,

+2.38%

traded at $3.866 per million British thermal units, up 3.2%, after losing 1.2% on Tuesday.

The EIA will issue its update on U.S. supplies of the fuel on Thursday with analysts, on average forecasting a decline of 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10, according to an S&P Global Platts survey.