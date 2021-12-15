ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Slight Rain Chances Ahead? 12-15-2021

By Ryan DePhillips
yourbasin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindy, warm, and humid conditions are dominating The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips...

www.yourbasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid
brproud.com

Sunday Evening Forecast: A chilly day and upcoming week

Tonight: Overcast and cool. Lows near 45. Tomorrow: Cooler and partly cloudy. Highs near 52. Temperatures cool down overnight with mid 40s. A low pressure in the Gulf brings rain chances on Monday. It will be scattered showers. These showers are likely later in the evening. Temperatures stay cool and normal for December for most of the week. Highs are in the mid 60s. Our set up for most of the week is winds from the North. That keeps temperatures cooler with clear skies. For the holidays it’s going to be warmer with mid 70s. Winds start to come from the South.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Temps Fall Monday, With More Snow Expected Up North Tuesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities already reached a high of 24 degrees early Monday morning, and a dry, cold frontal passage will drop temperatures throughout the day, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor. A cool front being driven by the jet stream is bringing colder air into northwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning, making it the warmest this week at the bus stop. But up north, that colder air will start to sneak in, which will drift south through the day. So by noon, we’ll...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy