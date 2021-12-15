ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nucor shares slide 3.3% premarket after company's Q4 guidance lags consensus

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0dNOhtRt00

Steel company Nucor Corp.'s shares

NUE,

-8.61%

slid 3.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company offered guidance for the fourth quarter that lagged consensus estimates. Nucor said it expects per-share earnings of $7.65 to $7.75 in which would be a record quarterly number, beating the previous record of $7.28 set in the third quarter of 2021. However, the FactSet consensus is for EPS of $8.18. "Steel mills segment earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 remain robust and are expected to be comparable to the third quarter of 2021 despite lower volumes caused by year-end seasonality," the company said in a statement. It said steel products are expected to show higher earnings as demand in nonresidential construction markets is strong, while raw materials segment earnings are expected to decline from the third quarter due to margin compression in direct reduced iron facilities. Shares have gained 123% in the year to date, while the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.63%

has gained 23%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Krispy Kreme stock rises after revenue guidance lifted

Krispy Kreme Inc. DNUT, -7.07% shares rose 1.5% in Monday premarket trading after the doughnut purveyor raised its revenue guidance for the year. Krispy Kreme is now guiding for revenue of $1.370 billion to $1.385 billion, up from $1.340 billion to $1.380 billion. The Factset consensus is $1.370 billion. The low end of the adjusted net income outlook has also been raised to $65 million to $68 million from $62 million to $68 million. Krispy Kreme shares began trading on July 1. The stock has gained 14.6% over the last three months, outpacing the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Block Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket?

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri lowered the price target on Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) to $190 from $250 and reiterated Neutral. The new price target implies a 13.7% upside. The re-rating follows the Wedbush-hosted advisor call. Katri cited continued indications of choppy consumer spending, renewed pandemic-driven B&M shutdowns/travel slowdown, and likely reduced...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Direct Reduced Iron#Nucor Corp#Nue#Factset#Spx
Benzinga

Why Block Shares Are Sliding

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) is trading lower Monday after Wedbush lowered its price target on the stock. Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri maintained Block with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $250 to $190. Katri cited continued indications of choppy consumer spending, renewed pandemic-driven B&M shutdowns and travel slowdown,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.34% to $323.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $25.87 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rivian Shares Slide After Company Cuts 2021 EV Production Expectations

Rivian said it expects to fall "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 production target of 1,200 vehicles. The company said it faced supply chain issues as well as challenges ramping up production of the complex batteries that power the vehicles. The updates come alongside Rivian's first quarterly report...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.68% higher to $3,400.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Amazon.com Inc. closed $372.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy