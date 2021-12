Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. NEW YORK — For the 122nd year, the National Audubon Society is organizing the annual Audubon CBC. Between December 14 and January 5, tens of thousands of bird-loving volunteers will participate in counts across the Western Hemisphere all while abiding by Audubon’s COVID-19 guidelines. The twelve decades’ worth of data collected by participants continue to contribute to one of only two large existing pools of information notifying ornithologists and conservation biologists about what conservation action is required to protect birds and the places they need. Find your local count here.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO