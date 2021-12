BUFFALO GAP, TX – One of the most legendary and oldest restaurants in the Big Country announced Monday that they will be closing their doors after decades of service. "It is with a heavy heart that we have come to a decision to close the restaurant," stated the Deutschalnder management in a public statement. Deutschalnder Freshwater Catfish company has been around for decades. After a fire in the 1970s, the restaurant had to rebuild and has been at 502 Houston St. since. Although the restaurant has always been a hit, Deutschalnders has seen a number of other issues arise. "With inflation,…

