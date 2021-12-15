OBITUARY: Marvin L. Keifer

“Ross” was born May 16th, 1950 to Leo and Hilda Rogge Sjostrom, joining older brothers Milton, Martin and John. He passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Saint Xavier Montana. Ross grew up and received his education in Custer Montana. In his younger years, Ross relished participating in saddle bronc riding around the country. He later worked on the 320 Ranch outside of Bozeman, the Larry Dorn Farms of Hardin, and most recently for the Richard Kehler Jr. family of Saint Xavier. Ross was an excellent semi driver, grain drill operator, and really loved cattle. The Kehler family would like the family to know how much they appreciated Ross and his work over the years.

HARDIN, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO