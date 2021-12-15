ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Marvin L. Keifer

By Ken Delaney
Cover picture for the articleMarvin L. Keifer, 91, of Tekonsha passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at his home. A celebration of Marv’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lighthouse of Tekonsha. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery...

