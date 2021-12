I visited with Jason Schommer and Michael Shynes yesterday about their upcoming show at Great Arts in Little Falls on Saturday night, at 7 pm. This is one incredible holiday show you don't want to miss. Tickets are just $20, and all seating is general seating. If you've been to Great Arts in the past, you'll know there's not a bad seat in the house. You can get your tickets by calling 320.632.0960, or by going to Greatart.org, or just click HERE.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO