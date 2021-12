Tennis star Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite to be named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 on Sunday.The 19-year-old established herself as one of the biggest names in British sport after her fairytale success at the US Open in September, where she became Britain’s first female winner of a grand slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.She also became the first ever qualifier to win a grand slam, and did not drop a single set in the tournament.Wow…that was some year🤯 2 pics to sum up my 2021 season🩸💧I want to say thank you & that...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO