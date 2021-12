Mandy Moore just celebrated a major achievement by her dad on Instagram. The This Is Us actress sounded like a proud parent while raving about her father in a new post. Along with a carousel of photos, Moore explained the reason for the celebration, saying, “My dad, Captain Don, is on his last flight as an @americanair captain. It’s the end of an era for our family. After 42 years at the company, he’s reached the mandatory retirement age (65) and he’s saying goodbye to a career that he’s always claimed felt more like a hobby.”

