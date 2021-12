The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones are ready to get Android 12. The OxygenOS 12 stable build is now available. The beta version rolled out in October but OnePlus devs have always been fast when it comes to software and OS updates and fixes. The newer OxygenOS integrates ColorOS as a result of the OnePlus and OPPO’s further integration. But when it comes to the user interface, it looks very much like OxygenOS. The stable build brings a number of improvements and new features.

