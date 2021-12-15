ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces and Santa Fe boys basketball remain undefeated

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cgbA_0dNOeO8P00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school basketball was in full swing on Tuesday night across the state of New Mexico. Las Cruces played at Los Lunas and the Bulldawgs would improve their record to 8-0, after a 75-44 victory.

Santa Fe would also improve its record to 8-0 on Tuesday night, as they came from behind to beat Rio Rancho in Santa Fe, 44-40. Albuquerque Academy also notched a big win in Class 4A, as beat Moriarty 67-43.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

SeeMeKnowMore
5d ago

Take these kids out of masks already!!! To much knowledge out there to still be doing this. Fight for your kids NM

Reply
3
Related
KRQE News 13

UNM women’s basketball beats UTEP inside the Pit, 78-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women bounced back from a loss last week to #6 Arizona, with a 78-66 victory over UTEP inside the Pit on Sunday night. “You know, I thought we played really, really well, especially offensively. That is a really good team that has won a lot of games and they are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Cleveland Storm football player shines in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It didn’t take long for Tre Watson to get into the action in Saturday’s PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl. The former Cleveland Storm standout receiver had a solid day for his now Fresno State Bulldogs in his first career bowl appearance. Watson made the transition to tight end during his freshman season […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Las Cruces#Weather#New Mexico#Santa Fe#Community#Albuquerque Academy#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces Chile Drop will return to ring in the new year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces tradition will have people in attendance this year after being a virtual event last year. The annual Chile Drop will be back at Plaza de Las Cruces complete with live music, food, and other entertainment. Main St. will be blocked off around the Plaza, so the event will be […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU offering social services to students and staff

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is helping out students and staff for the holidays. The university’s social services offer useful connections for resources like food, shelter, healthcare, and legal aid both on and off-campus. The Aggie Cupboard is an option for those staying on campus during the holidays. The distribution hours for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Get to know this year’s New Mexico Bowl coaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl Luncheon, coaches from both squads spoke, and the crowd got to know the men under the headset on a more personal level. Below are some highlights from both coaches. UTEP coach Dana Dimel Says if he wasn’t coaching football he would be working in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM men’s basketball loses to SMU, 90-72

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball fell to 6-6 on the season after losing on Sunday to SMU, 90-72. This loss marks UNM’s second straight and once again UNM’s defense would not be the best. “I think that is the best team we have played quite frankly. I think that is a really good team. There […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Girl Scouts host entrepreneur fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts are known for their cookies, but on Saturday, they were showing off a different set of skills. It was the first-ever Holiday Entrepreneur Craft Fair, where Girl Scouts from 4th-12th grade create their own goods to sell. They also designed and ran their own booths to sell their items from homemade […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Chester’s Pick 6: Top 6 plays or players of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of the Pick 6 we highlight the great plays and players from the local area. Great plays on the basketball court to national champions are all showcased. Here is the list: NMMI “NJCAA National Champion” Football Team Bella Hines LaTora Duff & LaTascya Duff Shaiquel McGruder Gabe Trujillo […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hall of Fame running back speaks ahead of New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico bowl held its annual luncheon at Isleta Resort and Casino. The bands from both UTEP and Fresno State performed, bowl officials and coaches spoke but all eyes and ears were on this year’s keynote speaker. Eric Dickerson spoke on Friday about his upbringing through the […]
NFL
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gallery hosts last-minute market, collects holiday donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque art gallery is giving people some last-minute options for their holiday shopping. About 50 local artisans and vendors set up at Casa de Cultura’s Last Minute Navidad Market downtown. People could find jewelry, art, beauty products, and other handmade gifts. One artist stressed the importance of continuing to shop and support […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM holds in-person commencement ceremony for 2020, 2021 graduates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years, University of New Mexico Graduates finally got their chance to make the triumphant walk across the stage at the Pit. UNM held an in-person commencement Friday evening for students graduating in both the 2020 and 2021 classes. After no in-person ceremonies, last year and an outdoor event with no spectators […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Missing UNM student found

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Police Department says they found missing UNM student Jayden Ron Hurley. He was last seen on Thursday around 5 p.m. on UNM’s Albuquerque campus. He was wearing an orange Denver Broncos jacket, jeans, gray sneakers and a ‘Deadpool’ backpack; he also wears glasses. Police say Hurley is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque hosts last community block party of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city hosted its final block party of the year in the Barelas Neighborhood. Several businesses and city departments showed up at Saturday’s event at the Barelas Community Center. They offered resources like emergency rental assistance and SNAP benefits. One small business owner says it’s one way to stay connected with the community. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Early data is encouraging for NM tourism recovery

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Early data shows New Mexico tourism is rebounding quicker than expected. In December 2020, things looked different. “A winter surge was really starting to take route this time last year,” said Cody Johnson, Director of Communications at the New Mexico Tourism Department. As COVID-19 cases soared, there were restrictions on mass gatherings, events, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2021 New Mexico Bowl recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a closer matchup than expected in Saturday’s PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl. The Fresno State Bulldogs came into the game as heavy favorites, but the UTEP Miners made things interesting. The Bulldogs started the game fast with a touchdown drive on their opening possession, but missed the PAT. That opened […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark elephant tests positive for endotheliotropic herpesvirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at the Albuquerque BioPark are keeping a close eye on an elephant they say has elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus. The BioPark says three-year-old Thorne tested positive for a very low level of the virus. They believe he should be okay since they caught it early. Elephants carry the virus latently throughout their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos address upfront needs, welcome former local standout in football signing class of 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales signed his third class in cherry and silver Wednesday. The Class of 24 players includes 19 high school seniors, four junior college transfers and a division one freshman transfer makes up the group. That division one transfer is former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy