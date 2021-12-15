Las Cruces and Santa Fe boys basketball remain undefeated

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school basketball was in full swing on Tuesday night across the state of New Mexico. Las Cruces played at Los Lunas and the Bulldawgs would improve their record to 8-0, after a 75-44 victory.

Santa Fe would also improve its record to 8-0 on Tuesday night, as they came from behind to beat Rio Rancho in Santa Fe, 44-40. Albuquerque Academy also notched a big win in Class 4A, as beat Moriarty 67-43.

