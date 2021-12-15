Shake Shack opens in Danbury

The owners of Partner’s Cafe & Pizzeria, a longtime staple within East Norwalk, has announced they are selling their business. “We’ve spent the last four decades building a business we are proud of by doing what we love most, making others happy,” said the Spinola family, the restaurant’s owners in a Facebook post. “The decision to sell did not come lightly and weighed heavy on our hearts. We are honored to have been part of the Norwalk community and the rich history of East Norwalk for so long. For this we have no one to thank other than our loyal customers who have become family over many years of service.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO