Danbury, CT

Shake Shack opens in Danbury

By Phil Hall
 5 days ago
The Shake Shack chain is opening its fifth Connecticut location today at the Danbury Fair Mall. The restaurant will operate from 11:00 a.m....

Owners of popular Norwalk restaurant announce sale of business

The owners of Partner’s Cafe & Pizzeria, a longtime staple within East Norwalk, has announced they are selling their business. “We’ve spent the last four decades building a business we are proud of by doing what we love most, making others happy,” said the Spinola family, the restaurant’s owners in a Facebook post. “The decision to sell did not come lightly and weighed heavy on our hearts. We are honored to have been part of the Norwalk community and the rich history of East Norwalk for so long. For this we have no one to thank other than our loyal customers who have become family over many years of service.”
NORWALK, CT
Financial exec Brett Barakett sells Greenwich mansion for $50M

Financier Brett Barakett has sold his waterfront Greenwich for $50 million, down from the $55 million that he sought in the property’s initial listing in April. According to a Wall Street Journal report, an anonymous buyer acquired the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company. Barakett, the founder and CEO of the global asset management fund Tremblant Capital, relocated to Palm Beach, Florida.
GREENWICH, CT
‘A UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE’ CALENDAR

The Kennedy Center and People’s United Community Foundation are hosting a special reception Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Read’s Artspace, 1042 Broad St., Bridgeport, Connecticut, to celebrate the unveiling of The Kennedy Center’s 2022 ‘A Unique Perspective’ Calendar, the 70th anniversary of the center and the 39th anniversary of the calendar….
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre creates new experiences for Fairfield

When the Fairfield Community Theatre first opened in 1920 at Unquowa Road and the Post Road in the center of Fairfield, a pandemic was ravaging the world and the question of wearing masks was being hotly debated. Now, 101 years later, another pandemic is sparking a fresh debate on masks while the venue has taken on new life as a performance space and an arts and education center.
FAIRFIELD, CT
RE 2021 DEALMAKER AWARDS

More than 100 members of the New York State Commercial Association of Realtors (NYSCAR) Hudson Valley and Greater Putnam Westchester chapters gathered at Pizza Union in Newburgh to celebrate this year’s Dealmaker Awards. Recipients were handpicked by members of each board after having been nominated by their peers. “Every year we gather as a community…
NEWBURGH, NY
FREE AT-HOME COVID VACCINATIONS FOR VULNERABLE SENIORS

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health and the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps (OVAC) are participating in a Community Paramedicine Program to provide free Covid-19 vaccinations and testing to Westchester residents. In addition to offering these services at the OVAC building and at pop-up sites throughout the county, the program is also assisting some of the county’s most vulnerable residents by…
REPORT NAMES BEST NURSING HOME

The Osborn Pavilion in Rye, New York, has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-22 by “U.S. News & World Report.” It is one of only two skilled nursing facilities in Westchester County to earn the designation this year. The Best Nursing Home status is attained by achieving the top rating of “High Performing”…
RYE, NY
UConn Stamford’s tech incubator adds six startups

UConn Stamford’s Technology Incubation Program – more commonly known as TIP Digital – has added six new startups to its data science-focused membership. The TIP Digital facility opened in mid-February with five members. The new members raise the first-year cohort total to 23. The new startups include...
STAMFORD, CT
HGRF PRESENTS CHECKS TO NONPROFITS

The Hudson Gateway Realtor® Foundation in White Plains, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors®, recently presented a check for $2,000 to Sheltering the Homeless is Our Responsibility (SHORE) and $2,000 to Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, located in Tarrytown, New York. Based in White Plains, Shore builds new multifamily homes or purchases and renovates properties…
TARRYTOWN, NY
NewYork-Presbyterian plans new medical office in Larchmont

NewYork-Presbyterian, which operates hospitals in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Westchester including Lawrence Hospital, Hudson Valley Hospital and the Westchester Behavioral Health Center, will expand its medical group offerings in Westchester. The hospital system recently signed a long-term lease for a 6,500-square-foot building at 1329 Boston Post...
LARCHMONT, NY
