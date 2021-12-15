Ben Affleck blames marriage to Jennifer Garner as 'part of why he started drinking'

Womenzmag.com

Ben Affleck has given a frank account of his marriage to Jennifer Garner in an interview that many including his ex-wife may find hurtful.

The Oscar winner who has battled an addiction to his alcohol spoke of how he felt 'trapped' in his 13-year marriage to Jennifer with whom he shares three children, and added that he feels he wouldn't have gotten sober if they'd stayed together.

Speaking to Howard Stern, the 49-year-old explained: 'We would have probably ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would be drinking. Part of why I started drinking was because I felt trapped. I was like "I can't leave because of my kids but I'm not happy. What do I do?

'And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.'

He added that they had tried to make the marriage work for their children's sake but they eventually both decided 'we didn't want that to be the model our kids see of marriage.'

They have two daughters, Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12, and a son, Samuel who is nine, and divorced in 2017 after separating two years earlier.

Speaking to Howard Stern, Ben also revealed that he was 'hesitant' to rekindle his current romance with J-Lo because of his children.

The couple who became known the world over as Bennifer dated in the early noughties and became engaged in 2002 before calling things off in 2004, one year before he married Garner.

Ben told Howard: 'It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.'

Before J-Lo Ben dated Bond girl Ana de Armas while Jennifer was linked to John C. Miller until 2020.

In the wake of his comments, Ben has been hit with backlash on Twitter as social media users jumped to defend Jennifer. One person pointed out that despite blaming their marriage as part of the reason he drank, Jennifer still drove him to rehab in 2018 after they split.

Do me a favour, grab Ben Affleck and kindly throw him under a bus. Has Jennifer Garner not suffered enough with his appaling behaviour? She has shown nothing but dignity while he has behaved like a horny teenager,' someone else blasted the actor.

Idc (I don't care ) what anyone says, Ben Affleck never deserved Jennifer Garner,' posted someone else.