A year and one week ago, a Utah State football program in turmoil hired a 51-year-old head coach coming west from Arkansas State. As is the case with most coaching hires, the announcement that Blake Anderson would be taking over in Logan brought with it the requisite hope that comes with any new beginning. But given the situation he was inheriting, the pressure to perform quickly was tempered. The Aggies, after all, were coming off a disastrous 1-5 season, and most believed returning the program to its former luster would take time.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO