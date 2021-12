A Hortonville restaurant raises money for the victims of the Waukesha parade attack. Bob and Geri’s Black Otter Supper Club initially committed ten dollars for each employee and customer that wore “Jerseys for Jackson” last Friday–to honor an 8-year old boy killed in the attack. That raised 900-dollars. A separate collection bucket brought in another two-grand. That amount was matched by the restaurant’s meat supplier–Melotte Distributing of Green Bay–to raise the total to six-thousand dollars. The folks at the Black Otter will deliver a check to the Waukesha Police Department next week.

HORTONVILLE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO